Cambodia pulls out of 33rd SEA Games amid border conflict with Thailand, citing safety reasons

SINGAPORE: Cambodia has pulled its entire sporting delegation out of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games hosted by Thailand amid a border dispute between the two neighbours.

The National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) informed organisers of the decision on Wednesday morning (Dec 10), citing "serious concerns and requests from the families of our athletes".

"NOCC must withdraw all of our delegation and arrange for their prompt return to Cambodia for safety reasons."

In a statement addressed to the CEO of the SEA Games Federation, the secretary-general of NOCC, Vath Chamroeun, said that the decision was not made lightly.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this early departure may cause and remain grateful for your understanding and support," Vath Chamroeun said, adding that Cambodia’s delegation would be in contact regarding departure arrangements and other formalities.

The SEA Games opened in Bangkok on Tuesday and will end on Dec 20. A small delegation from Cambodia took part in the athletes' parade on Tuesday evening.

"It is confirmed that Cambodia withdrew," Akarin Hiranprueck, a SEA Games senior official, said on Wednesday.

Thailand launched airstrikes on Cambodia on Monday after fresh tensions on their disputed border, with both sides trading blame for the renewed fighting.

The death toll rose to 10 on Tuesday - four Thai soldiers and six Cambodian civilians.

More than 500,000 people have fled their homes to safety in Thailand and Cambodia since the start of a reignited conflict, both governments said on Wednesday, surpassing the total number evacuated during similar clashes earlier this year.