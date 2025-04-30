Celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City to mark 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War

HO CHI MINH CITY: Vietnam is celebrating the end of the Vietnam War on Wednesday (Apr 30) with a grand military parade and an air show 50 years after the fall of Saigon, the event that marked the definitive conclusion of the decades-long conflict.

The historic anniversary commemorates the first act of the country's reunification on Apr 30, 1975, when Communist-run North Vietnam seized Saigon, the capital of the US-backed South, renamed Ho Chi Minh City shortly after the war in honour of the North's founding leader.

"It was a victory of justice over tyranny," Vietnam's communist party chief and the country's top leader To Lam said on Wednesday, citing one of Ho Chi Minh's mottos: "Vietnam is one, the Vietnamese people are one. Rivers may dry up, mountains may erode, but that truth will never change."

The victory, about two years after Washington withdrew its last combat troops from the country, marked the end of a 20-year conflict that killed some 3 million Vietnamese and nearly 60,000 Americans, many of them young soldiers conscripted into the military.

"Communist troops rolled into the South Vietnamese capital virtually unopposed, to the great relief of the population which had feared a bloody last-minute battle," said a cable from one of the Reuters reporters in the city on the day it fell.

The cable described the victorious army as made up of "formidably armed" troops in jungle green fatigues but also of barefoot teenagers.