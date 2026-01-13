China warns citizens in Cambodia of kidnappings, job scam ads following recent busts

BEIJING: The Chinese embassy in Cambodia on Monday (Jan 12) warned of crimes and job scams targeting Chinese citizens, following cases of kidnapping and unlawful detention in the Southeast Asian country.

Cambodian police recently busted two cases of kidnapping and illegal detention of Chinese citizens in the capital of Phnom Penh and Tboung Khmum province, the embassy said in a statement posted on WeChat.

Ten victims were rescued, said the embassy.

Police arrested eight suspects - all Chinese nationals, the embassy said, adding that it was now working with Cambodian authorities to crack down on various crimes targeting Chinese citizens.

In cases involving threats to the personal safety of Chinese citizens in Cambodia, most suspects involved were often Chinese nationals, the embassy said in its statement.

It also urged citizens to be more aware of safety precautions - including exercising caution when making friends.

Citizens were reminded to “refrain from blindly trusting others and avoid disclosing personal information carelessly”, it added.

Most cases were closely linked to illegal activities such as telecommunication and online fraud, the embassy said.