China warns citizens in Cambodia of kidnappings, job scam ads following recent busts
The embassy warning comes after the recent high-profile extradition of alleged Chinese-Cambodian scam kingpin Chen Zhi, accused of masterminding a cryptocurrency scam.
BEIJING: The Chinese embassy in Cambodia on Monday (Jan 12) warned of crimes and job scams targeting Chinese citizens, following cases of kidnapping and unlawful detention in the Southeast Asian country.
Cambodian police recently busted two cases of kidnapping and illegal detention of Chinese citizens in the capital of Phnom Penh and Tboung Khmum province, the embassy said in a statement posted on WeChat.
Ten victims were rescued, said the embassy.
Police arrested eight suspects - all Chinese nationals, the embassy said, adding that it was now working with Cambodian authorities to crack down on various crimes targeting Chinese citizens.
In cases involving threats to the personal safety of Chinese citizens in Cambodia, most suspects involved were often Chinese nationals, the embassy said in its statement.
It also urged citizens to be more aware of safety precautions - including exercising caution when making friends.
Citizens were reminded to “refrain from blindly trusting others and avoid disclosing personal information carelessly”, it added.
Most cases were closely linked to illegal activities such as telecommunication and online fraud, the embassy said.
Its statement comes after the recent extradition of alleged scam kingpin Chen Zhi - a Chinese-Cambodian billionaire accused of masterminding a cryptocurrency scam, which lured trafficked workers to forced labour camps to defraud victims globally.
Footage of Chen's return to China was televised by state broadcaster CCTV on Jan 8. He was shown in handcuffs and hooded as he was led off a plane by black-clad officers.
Chen, who chairs a conglomerate that the United States said was a front for a multibillion-dollar online fraud operation, was described by CCTV as the "leader of a major transnational gambling and fraud crime syndicate".
His arrest was hailed as the biggest step yet in efforts by countries to crack down on sprawling scam compounds across Southeast Asia.
“We urge everyone not to be misled by the temptation of ‘high-paid jobs’, which may lead to risks such as unlawful detention, violent abuse, and even endangerment of life,” the Chinese embassy said in its Jan 12 statement.
It also said many victims had entered Cambodia illegally, such as crossing the border by unlawful means.
“Timely rescue operations are often impossible” for victims entering Cambodia illegally, the embassy said - as local authorities have no record of individuals’ identities or whereabouts.
This also means that victims are exposed to “extremely high risks”, it added.
Chinese citizens facing threats such as telecom fraud or illegal detention have been urged to contact embassy officials for assistance, and to report their cases to both Chinese and Cambodian police as soon as possible.
“We urge all Chinese citizens not to take chances or risk their safety in this manner,” the embassy said.