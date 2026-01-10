More diplomatic and economic tensions surface between China, Japan as a bumpy week ends

BEIJING: A week in which long-time tensions between neighbours China and Japan ratcheted up economically end politically drew to a close with no sign of improvements Friday (Jan 9) as the Chinese ambassador in Tokyo rebuffed his host nation and the Japanese reported delayed shipments to suppliers in China because of the spat.

The two developments capped a week where China made clear its displeasure with Japan by instituting new export controls, condemning what it called Tokyo's renewed militarism and cozying up to another regional neighbour, South Korea, during its leader's visit to Beijing.

On Friday, the Chinese Communist Party's flagship newspaper, People's Daily, kept the jabs coming.

“New militarism will lead Japan back into the abyss,” it said in an editorial. “History serves as a stark warning, yet the Japanese right wing is repeating its old tricks.”

It was the latest in several days of pointed Chinese criticism toward Japan after its prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, suggested in November that she wouldn't rule out intervening if China used military force against the island of Taiwan. China views self-governed Taiwan as its sovereign territory and has said it would take it by force if needed. It staged large-scale military exercises nearby late last month.