China’s new K visa could attract Indian tech talent amid tightening of US immigration

MUMBAI: As India’s young tech graduates seek opportunities abroad, a somewhat unexpected destination is starting to catch their attention – China.

China’s new K visa, launched this month, could pave the way for a wave of Indian professionals at a time when traditional pathways to the United States have become more restrictive.

Aimed at young foreign graduates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), the visa allows entry, residence and employment without the need of first clinching a job offer.

The rollout follows a thaw in ties between New Delhi and Beijing, following the deadly 2020 border clashes along a disputed Himalayan frontier.

Observers said the K visa has rekindled hopes of greater collaboration between the world’s two most populous nations, and could encourage India’s skilled workforce to look eastward for new opportunities.

CHINA’S TECH PUSH

Announced in August, the K visa is part of Beijing’s broader effort to signal openness to foreign investment and global talent.

At the Universal AI University in India’s Karjat city, about 70km from Mumbai, students are preparing to become the coders and tech leaders of tomorrow.

They represent just a fraction of the 2.5 million STEM graduates India produces every year – a vast talent pool that economies worldwide are eager to tap.