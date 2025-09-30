China to launch new K visa for foreign tech talent on Oct 1 as US raises barriers

BEIJING: China's new visa programme aimed at attracting foreign tech talent kicks off this week, a move seen boosting Beijing's fortunes in its geopolitical rivalry with Washington as a new US visa policy prompts would-be applicants to scramble for alternatives.

While China has no shortage of skilled local engineers, the programme is part of an effort by Beijing to portray itself as a country welcoming foreign investment and talent, as rising trade tensions due to US tariffs cloud the country's economic outlook.

China has taken a series of measures to boost foreign investment and travel, opening more sectors to overseas investors and offering visa waivers for citizens from most European countries, Japan and South Korea among others.

"The symbolism is powerful: while the US raises barriers, China is lowering them," said Iowa-based immigration attorney Matt Mauntel-Medici, referring to China's new visa category, called the K visa, which launches on Wednesday (Oct 1).

"EXQUISITE" TIMING

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The K visa, announced in August, targets young foreign science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) graduates and promises to allow entry, residence and employment without a job offer, which could appeal to foreign workers looking for alternatives to US job opportunities.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration said it would ask companies to pay US$100,000 per year for H-1B worker visas, widely used by tech companies to hire skilled foreign workers.

"The US has definitely shot itself in the foot on H-1Bs, and the timing is exquisite for China's K visa,” said Michael Feller, chief strategist at Geopolitical Strategy.

Other countries, including South Korea, Germany and New Zealand, are also loosening visa rules to attract skilled migrants.