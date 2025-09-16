Trump policies spark fears of US losing scientific edge as EU courts researchers

WASHINGTON/ANTWERP: The United States risks losing its edge in science and innovation, academics warned, as President Donald Trump’s funding cuts and tighter restrictions on foreign students threaten to drive top researchers abroad.

Some American scholars fear such a brain drain could give other nations the chance to surge ahead.

Science historian Robert N Proctor from Stanford University said Trump has “launched a war on science”, warning that what was once an age of enlightenment is giving way to a “dark period where scientists are losing their jobs”.

“This is going to have implications for how we predict the future, how we understand epidemics (and) new viruses, how we're able to predict or not predict hurricanes or deal with things like tsunamis,” he added.

“That capacity is going to be diminished and other countries of the world are going to benefit.”