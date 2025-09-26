Lawmakers demand answers from top US firms on H-1B hiring while cutting jobs

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers asked major companies including Apple, Amazon and JPMorgan on Thursday (Sep 25) to explain why they continue to hire thousands of foreign workers on H-1B visas while laying off American staff.

The letter follows the Trump administration’s plan to impose a new US$100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas and rework the program to favor higher-paid and higher-skilled applicants.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Democratic Senator Dick Durbin wrote to 10 major employers demanding details on the number of foreign workers they employ, their wages and whether US workers have been displaced.

"With all of the homegrown American talent relegated to the sidelines, we find it hard to believe that Amazon cannot find qualified American tech workers to fill these positions," the senators wrote to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the letter.