952 suspects repatriated to China following joint scam crackdown with Thailand and Myanmar

BEIJING: Chinese authorities have repatriated 952 nationals suspected of involvement in telecommunication fraud, through joint efforts with Thailand and Myanmar as part of a regional crackdown on cross-border gambling and scam compounds.

In a statement released on Thursday (Dec 25), China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said it had dispatched a task force to Myawaddy, a border town in southeastern Myanmar on Dec 15.

Nearly 500 buildings were targeted in one compound known as “KK Park”, a well-documented cybercrime hub.

Another compound known as “Yatai New City”, known for gambling and fraud, “had been completely cleared”.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Ongoing efforts have led to the repatriation of over 7,600 Chinese nationals in Myawaddy since the start of this year, MPS said.

From Dec 16 to 19, MPS also arranged for police units from Jilin and Henan provinces to escort the captured suspects back to China.

Criminal groups, reportedly mostly Chinese-run, continue to operate throughout Myanmar, as well as in Cambodia and Laos - and are believed to generate tens of billions of dollars each year.

Lured by fake job offers, victims are held in elaborate compounds where they are made to carry out online fraud.