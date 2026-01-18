Death toll rises to 6 in a fire at a shopping plaza in Pakistan’s Karachi

KARACHI: Firefighters in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi battled a blaze on Sunday (Jan 18) at a multistory shopping plaza that erupted overnight, killing six people, including a firefighter, officials said.

The fire broke out late Saturday at Gul Plaza, spreading rapidly through shops stocked with cosmetics, garments and plastic goods, according to Dr Abid Jalal Sheikh, the city’s chief rescue officer.

About 75 per cent of the fire was extinguished, but crews needed another four to six hours to bring it fully under control, Sheikh said. Five bodies were recovered from the four-story building and its basement, which housed about 1,200 shops.

Rescue officials said a firefighter died while trying to extinguish flames on the upper floors. Sheikh said some people may still be trapped inside, as families continued searching for missing relatives.

Television footage showed dozens of firefighters in protective gear as thick smoke billowed from the damaged building. Parts of the structure collapsed during the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and an investigation will follow.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the deaths and ordered authorities to use all available resources to prevent further losses.

Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, has a history of deadly fires, often blamed on poor safety standards and illegal construction. In November 2023, a fire at a shopping mall in the city killed 10 people and injured 22 others.