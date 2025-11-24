EV dreams stall in Indian-administered Kashmir amid poor infrastructure, harsh winters

SRINIGAR: As India accelerates its transition to electric mobility, the picturesque but politically tense region of Indian-administered Kashmir is struggling to keep up.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are seen as the future of transportation in the world’s most populous nation, with a raft of federal schemes aimed at supporting their growth.

By 2030, the government hopes that 30 per cent of all new vehicle sales will be electric.

Its capital New Delhi, as well as several states including Gujarat and Goa, offer direct subsidies to buyers to drive the shift from petrol and diesel to electricity.

The results are beginning to show nationwide. Industry forecasts indicate the Indian EV market is projected to grow exponentially from US$3.21 billion in 2022 to US$113.99 billion by 2029.

EVs now make up around 8 per cent of India’s total vehicle fleet.

But in Jammu and Kashmir, that figure is less than 4 per cent, with the majority being small rickshaws.

“I believe people overthink when it comes to EVs compared to ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles. They often become obsessed with factors like range and resale value,” said Ashfaq Nabi Bhat, general manager of car dealer Morris Garages Kashmir.

“Many are still not fully aware of the advantages of electric vehicles, and to be honest, EVs are much better than ICE vehicles.”