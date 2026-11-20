BANGKOK: Southeast Asia is using more electricity than ever, but much of that growth is from rising demand rather than replacing fossil fuels, highlighting the challenges facing the region as world leaders push a new global electrification target at COP31.

At United Nations-led climate talks in Türkiye this week, the COP31 presidency is promoting the 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge, which aims to increase electricity's share of global energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035.

The pledge is designed to shift attention towards practical technologies and implementation rather than relying exclusively on emissions reduction targets.

The region already gets a greater share of its energy from electricity than the global average, 25 per cent compared with 23 per cent, according to a report released this month by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

But the report found that much of that progress has come from growing electricity demand for air conditioning, appliances and industrial activity, rather than shifting away from reliance on coal, oil and gas.

For Southeast Asia, where electricity demand is soaring but fossil fuels remain deeply embedded in national economies, experts say accelerating that shift will be far from straightforward.

"Expanding electricity use also does not automatically translate into lower emissions unless electricity generation becomes cleaner," said Thang Nam Do, a fellow at the Australian National University's Crawford School of Public Policy.

Electrification means replacing direct fossil fuel use with electricity across transport, industrial processes and buildings. It goes well beyond electric vehicles, although those are among the most visible examples. Electric technologies - such as heat pumps and electric vehicles - convert energy into useful work far more efficiently than internal combustion engines or gas boilers, which lose most of their energy as waste heat.

"What sets this push apart is that it shifts the focus from simply generating clean power to fundamentally transforming how we consume energy across the entire economy," said Bruce Douglas, CEO of Global Renewables Alliance (GRA), a coalition of international renewable energy industry organisations.