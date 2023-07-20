Fans of martial arts legend Bruce Lee fondly remember his life philosophy 50 years after his death

HONG KONG: Fans of late martial arts legend Bruce Lee, who broke negative stereotypes around Asian men in films, gathered in Hong Kong this week to commemorate their idol’s death half a century ago, remembering his legacy and his life philosophy on persistence.

Lee, who was born in San Francisco but raised in the Asian financial hub, was famous for his martial arts talent and his fight against racist portrayals of Asians on big and small screens in the 1960s and 70s. He died at the height of his fame due to an allergic reaction to painkillers when he was 32.

The 50th anniversary of Lee's death on Thursday (Jul 20) drew fans to exhibitions in Hong Kong on his life and career. They also laid flowers at his statue at the Avenue of Stars, a tourist attraction modeled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the Kowloon shore of Victoria Harbor.

A government-run museum organised a camp for students to learn about Lee's legacy by introducing them to Jeet Kune Do, the martial arts style that Lee invented and practiced. The museum also screened his films.

Many of Lee's supporters said his philosophy inspired them since they were young, even though many only learned about him and his works after his death.

Sophie Uekawa, a translator, said she was initially attracted to Lee's muscular body and smooth moves on TV. But she was later impressed by his words, including about how unhappy circumstances eventually pass.

When Uekawa was bullied by schoolmates in secondary school, Lee's quotes helped her endure feelings of helplessness.

“It can be said that he is my saviour,” Uekawa said.