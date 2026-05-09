2 Singaporeans die in Johor car crash: Reports

SINGAPORE: A driver and his passenger were killed on Saturday (May 9) morning after their sports car crashed while heading towards the Malaysian coastal town of Mersing in Johor state.

Kota Tinggi district police said in a Facebook post that they were alerted to the fatal road accident at about 9am.

"The accident involved a Ferrari driven by a 34-year-old foreign man, with a 33-year-old foreign woman as the front passenger," they added.

"In the incident, both the driver and front passenger sustained severe injuries and were burnt, and were pronounced dead at the scene. The bodies have been sent to the Kota Tinggi Hospital forensic unit for further procedures."