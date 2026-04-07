First of 7 stranded Malaysian vessels safely transits Strait of Hormuz, says foreign ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The first of seven Malaysia-owned commercial vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to the Middle East conflict has transited the strait and is en route to its final destination.

Malaysia’s foreign ministry confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday (Apr 7) and said the development followed high-level diplomatic engagement between both countries’ leaders and foreign ministers in March.

It did not state the vessel’s final destination but news agency Reuters, citing data from LSEG and Kpler, reported on Apr 5 that the vessel is an oil tanker carrying Iraqi crude and chartered by a unit of Malaysia's national energy company Petronas.

It is due to discharge its cargo in Pengarang in Johor in mid-April.

The ministry’s statement came a day after the Iranian embassy in Malaysia's announcement. “We had said that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not forget its friends," the embassy posted on social media platform X.

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, has been effectively blocked by Iran in the wake of strikes on the country by the United States and Israel that began on Feb 28.

It is a key shipping route through which about 25 per cent of the world’s seaborne oil trade – 80 per cent of which is bound for Asia – passes, according to the International Energy Agency. Around 19 per cent of the global liquefied natural gas trade also transits through the strait.