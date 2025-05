France's Macron arrives in Vietnam for Southeast Asia tour

Macron's aide said the president is "defending the idea of international trade rules, we don't want a jungle where the law of the strongest prevails".The aide added that Macron's message is aimed at both Washington, which is exerting "extremely strong pressure" via US President Donald Trump's tariffs , and Beijing, which is becoming increasingly aggressive on both trade and territorial disputes, notably in the South China Sea.Before his departure, Macron held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping calling for "fair competition" between both countries.And in Singapore on Friday, Macron will give the opening speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's largest forum on security and defence.