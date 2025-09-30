Trial opens over Bangkok murder of French-Cambodian ex-MP

BANGKOK: An alleged gunman went on trial on Tuesday (Sep 30) in Bangkok over the murder of a Cambodian opposition politician whose widow called for a full accounting of who was behind the killing.

French national 73-year-old Lim Kimya, a former opposition lawmaker in Cambodia, was shot dead on Jan 7 by a motorcyclist as the ex-MP arrived in the Thai capital.

A Thai citizen, Ekkalak Paenoi, was arrested in neighbouring Cambodia a day later and handed over to Thai authorities. He now faces a premeditated murder charge.

Ekkalak confessed to the killing in a livestream video, but Lim Kimya's widow, Anne-Marie Lim, called on Tuesday for a full accounting of why her husband was murdered.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I want to know the reason for this crime and who ordered it. That's what I want to know most of all," she told AFP outside the court in Bangkok, carrying a portrait of her slain husband.

Cambodian opposition figures have accused the country's powerful former leader Hun Sen of ordering the shooting.

Cambodia's current prime minister, Hun Manet, has denied his government or his father Hun Sen's involvement.

The former premier led Cambodia for nearly four decades until 2023, and Western nations and rights groups have long accused his government of using the legal system to crush the opposition.

Flanked by her legal team on Tuesday, Anne-Marie Lim said she wanted justice for her husband, whom she called a "hero".

"He defended the Cambodian people, and he only thought about doing good and improving life in Cambodia," she said. "That's why he was in opposition to the government."

Also on trial is Thai national Chakrit Buakhil, who is believed to be the man who drove Ekkalak to the Cambodian border after the shooting, and was charged for assisting others in their escape, Lim's lawyer told AFP.

Some Thai media reports said the alleged shooter was paid 60,000 baht (US$1,800) for the killing, but police say he has claimed he did not receive payment and took the job "to pay a debt of gratitude".