Hegseth reaffirms ironclad US commitment to Philippines to enhance threat deterrence

MANILA: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed Washington's "ironclad" commitment to a defence treaty with the Philippines on Friday (Mar 28) and pledged to deploy advanced capabilities to its partner to strengthen a deterrence against threats, including Chinese "aggression".

Hegseth met with counterpart Gilberto Teodoro and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, and they signalled continued strong cooperation amid growing threats from China, emphasising a shared commitment to peace in the Indo-Pacific region and in the South China Sea, where Manila accuses Beijing of repeated hostile actions.

"Deterrence is necessary around the world, but specifically in this region, in your country, considering the threats from the communist Chinese," Hegseth said.

He also said the United States was not seeking war and described President Donald Trump as a peacemaker.

"President Trump seeks peace ... but in order to bring that peace, we will be strong," he told a news press conference with Teodoro.

"Our allies will know we stand with them. Our admirals are prepared, and they will be properly equipped," he said. "We're rebuilding our military under President Trump."