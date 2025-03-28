Commentary: The Philippines walks a tightrope with Chinese aid

SYDNEY: At last week’s Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, the Philippines’ Armed Forces Chief didn’t mince words, calling on India and South Korea to join an Indo-Pacific “squad” to push back against China’s aggressive tactics in the South China Sea.

But while Manila hardens its security posture, it’s also receiving more development money from Beijing than ever before. So, what gives?

For most of the past decade, the Philippines has been one of Southeast Asia’s most cautious players when it comes to Chinese development finance, even as its infrastructure, education and healthcare sectors cry out for investment.

From 2015 to 2022, China accounted for just 1 per cent of total official development finance to the country, the lowest share among Southeast Asian nations. Unlike neighbours such as Laos or Cambodia, Manila has long preferred traditional partners including Japan, the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank.