Hong Kong marathon runner carrying baby during race is disqualified

A runner in a marathon in Hong Kong has sparked widespread outrage after he was filmed carrying a baby before officials disqualified him and forced him to quit the race over safety concerns.

Footage from the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon on Sunday (Jan 18) shows the man running with a baby strapped to his chest as other bewildered runners pass him.

The man's race bib was pinned directly onto the infant's pink windbreaker.

The video was recorded by a fellow runner and was captured along the West Kowloon Highway between the 5km and 10km mark of the full marathon route, reported Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

In the video, the baby's head can be seen bobbing up and down as the runner ran along the route.

The footage quickly circulated on social media, with netizens expressing shock and concern over the risks posed to the child during a high-impact endurance event.