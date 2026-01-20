Hong Kong marathon runner carrying baby during race is disqualified
In the video, the runner's race bib was pinned directly onto the infant’s pink windbreaker.
A runner in a marathon in Hong Kong has sparked widespread outrage after he was filmed carrying a baby before officials disqualified him and forced him to quit the race over safety concerns.
Footage from the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon on Sunday (Jan 18) shows the man running with a baby strapped to his chest as other bewildered runners pass him.
The man's race bib was pinned directly onto the infant's pink windbreaker.
The video was recorded by a fellow runner and was captured along the West Kowloon Highway between the 5km and 10km mark of the full marathon route, reported Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
In the video, the baby's head can be seen bobbing up and down as the runner ran along the route.
The footage quickly circulated on social media, with netizens expressing shock and concern over the risks posed to the child during a high-impact endurance event.
One netizen commented: "I don't even know what to say. He's deliberately acting outrageously just to attract attention."
Others said how "insane" this was, given that the weather in Hong Kong was warm and the baby was dressed in a windbreaker.
"Running the whole way while the baby is being shaken, it is unbelievable."
Others said that if the man had fallen, the baby could have been crushed.
Hong Kong, China Association of Athletics Affiliates (HKAAA), organisers of the marathon, confirmed that "race officials requested the violated runner to retire and leave the race course immediately during Sunday's event to ensure safety", SCMP said.
According to live-tracking data, the man started the full marathon at 6.25am and had already covered about 15km in two hours and 20 minutes before officials intervened. He did not finish the race, which is about 42km.
Other media reports said that race regulations prohibit participants from taking infants, anyone under 16, or individuals without a valid 2026 race bib onto the course. Violators will be immediately removed, disqualified, and may be banned from future events.
The incident has prompted questions about how the runner was able to pass security checks and enter the course undetected.
The episode has since triggered broader discussion about race safety enforcement and where organisers should draw the line between participant responsibility and safety.
Media reports did not include any quotes from the disqualified runner.