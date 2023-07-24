Hong Kong market well positioned to benefit from China and wider global economic growth: HK stock exchange chief

The visit is his first one here since becoming the territory's new leader just over a year ago.

“There are so many areas where Hong Kong and Singapore and the broader ASEAN can actually work together,” said Mr Aguzin, who is here as part of the Hong Kong delegation.

“We want to make sure that we understand each other, we make the connections and we try to get more business flowing both ways in the future.”

PROMOTING THE HONG KONG MARKETPLACE

HKEX opened its first office in Singapore in 2017, and currently employs about 12 people here, including a sales team from the London Metals Exchange which it owns, said Mr Aguzin.

It was the first offshore office set up outside of mainland China, as part of the exchange’s internationalisation push.

Since then, HKEX has opened an office in New York, and has plans to open another in London, said Mr Aguzin.

“About half of the investors in our market are actually international investors. One critical thing that we want to do is to make sure that we are close to those international clients and investors that trade in our markets,” he said.

He added that the London office has been set up with all the necessary approvals granted, and an official opening ceremony should be held in the “next couple of months”.