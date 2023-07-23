Hong Kong leader John Lee in Singapore as part of week-long ASEAN trip

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee is in Singapore, his first visit since becoming the territory's new leader just over a year ago.
His visit, from Sunday (Jul 23) to Tuesday, comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sunday.
MFA added that the Hong Kong leader will call on and be hosted to lunch by Mr Lee Hsien Loong. He will also be hosted to breakfast by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat and Mr John Lee will also speak at the 'Singapore-Hong Kong: Partnering for Success' business dinner on Monday. The event is jointly organised by the Hong Kong government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.
Singapore is the first leg of a week-long ASEAN trip for Mr Lee. He will also visit Malaysia and Indonesia and will be accompanied by five top officials and 30 leaders from the finance, investment, business, legal, innovation and technology and logistics sectors, reported the South China Morning Post.
He will also use the trip to drum up support for Hong Kong to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest free trade bloc, said SCMP.