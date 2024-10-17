Teen detained by Mumbai police over bomb threats to India airlines
Local media reported that the 17-year-old boy had allegedly posted bomb threats on X to frame a friend.
SINGAPORE: Police in India's financial capital Mumbai have arrested a minor for allegedly posting online bomb threats earlier this week, India's aviation minister said on Wednesday (Oct 16).
Indian airlines received a spate of threats to domestic and international flights on their social media pages, all of which have been false alarms.
"Such mischievous and unlawful actions are a matter of grave concern and I strongly condemn any attempts to compromise the safety, security and operational integrity of our aviation sector," said Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, the country's civil aviation minister, in a statement posted on Facebook.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that every necessary measures are taken against such actions," he added.
The minister said a minor, who was not named, had been arrested.
Local media reported that the police had detained a 17-year-old boy from Rajnandgaon city in the state of Chhattisgarh. The teen allegedly issued the threats to frame a friend who he had a financial dispute with.
According to news site NDTV, the boy had posted the threats using an account on social media platform X that bore the handle of his friend.
The boy's father and the owner of the X account that was used were also summoned by the police for questioning, India's Economic Times reported.
Naidu said that the boy was responsible for threats targeting three flights.
The threats posted on Monday involved two IndiGo flights - one to Muscat, Oman and another to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - and an Air India one to New York, reported the Economic Times.
“All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly punished,” said Naidu.
MORE THAN A DOZEN BOMB HOAXES
More than a dozen fake bomb threats have been made against flights operated by multiple Indian air services this week, prompting government and civil aviation authorities to warn that "very strict action" will be taken.
At least eight flights of leading carrier IndiGo were subject to such threats. Three Spicejet ones, two Vistara and four Air India ones also received similar messages online this week, according to Reuters calculations.
The hoax threats have continued, with Vistara saying on Thursday that its passenger jet flying from Frankfurt, Germany to Mumbai the day before had received a "security threat" on social media, but landed safely at its planned destination.
"We are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks," the airline said in a statement.
On Tuesday night, Singapore's airforce scrambled F-15SG jets after an email was received about a bomb on board an Air India Express flight bound for the country.
The police told CNA that no threat items were found on board the plane after inspections were conducted, following its landing.
Air India said its flight from New Delhi to Chicago was also forced to land in Canada on Tuesday after a "security threat posted online". Passengers were later taken to their destination by a Canadian Air Force plane.
"Air India notes that it, and other local airlines, have been subject to a number of threats in recent days," the carrier said.
The government plans to enhance security on international flights by deploying more sky marshals, who are armed personnel in plain clothes, according to India's Economic Times newspaper.
India's interior and aviation ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
IndiGo, Spicejet and Vistara said in their statements they are working with authorities to follow standard procedures.