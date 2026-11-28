NEW DELHI: Indian authorities have found a sample of Bisleri-branded water to be unsafe due to coliform bacteria, a regulatory document shows, the second such finding to come to light in recent days on the nation's biggest and most popular packaged-water brand.



Bisleri's 20-cent bottles have made the company a household name in India, where poor water quality has turned bottled water into a necessity for homes and restaurants. It has remained the market leader while competing with PepsiCo and Coca-Cola in India's US$3.5 billion packaged drinking-water market.



Consumer worries were already heightened in India after the food regulator said this week it had found a sample ⁠of Bisleri water unsafe due to the presence of chemicals that health agencies say may cause cancer.



In the second notice to Bisleri, dated Aug 12 and seen by Reuters, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India relayed its findings to the company and asked it to prohibit the sale of the affected batch citing the presence of bacteria.



"The sample was found to be non-conforming (UNSAFE)," the notice said. "It shows presence of coliform."



The sample was tested again for confirmation and was still found unsafe, said a government official, who declined to be named as the results are not public.