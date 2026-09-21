Homegrown chocolatiers hope to win over India’s sweet-toothed consumers

MUMBAI: When it comes to premium chocolate, Switzerland, Belgium and France have long been among the countries that come to mind.

But a new generation of chocolatiers wants consumers to add another to the list: India.

Homegrown chocolate makers are increasingly experimenting with locally grown cocoa and flavours tailored to Indian tastes, as they seek to carve out a bigger share of the country’s growing premium chocolate market.

Among those betting on Indian cocoa is Mumbai-based Subko Cacao.