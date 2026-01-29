India’s clean energy ambitions grow, even as fossil fuels stay in the mix

GOA: India’s energy transition is gathering pace, with renewable power taking centre stage as the country looks to fuel its fast-growing economy.

But while India has made significant strides in expanding clean energy capacity, experts warn that major challenges remain – particularly when it comes to the infrastructure needed to store and deliver that power reliably.

“You have to make the grid reliable,” said Amit Sharma, CEO of Tata Consulting Engineers.

“You need battery storage, which is quite expensive, and a lot of pumped storage, which takes solar and wind energy, puts that in energy reservoirs, and then feeds it back into the grid.”

Experts say that will require massive investments.

“We think around US$400 billion cumulatively over the next 15 years will be needed to support the build-out of power infrastructure,” said Paul McConnell, head of outlooks and scenarios at S&P Global.

“(There’s little value in) adding generating capacity if it can’t deliver power to where it’s needed.”

GREEN ENERGY PUSH

India, which remains heavily dependent on fossil fuel imports, sees clean energy as a way to rein in costs while reducing its carbon footprint.

The government is aiming to nearly double the nation’s non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2030.