India steps up defence self-reliance by backing startups and easing arms procurement

PUSH FOR SELF-RELIANCE

Earlier this month, Modi said this push has given India a degree of strategic autonomy, which enabled New Delhi to plan and execute airstrikes on Pakistan as part of Operation Sindoor in May.

“Imagine if we were not self-reliant, could we have executed Operation Sindoor with such swiftness?” he added.

“We would have been plagued by worries over who might supply us, whether or not we would get the required equipment, and so on.”

Despite the drive towards self-reliance, some observers pointed out the country remains dependent on Russian jets, French aircraft, and electronics from the United States and Israel – making its military operations vulnerable to vetoes and sanctions.

Retired colonel Rajneesh Singh, a research fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, said gaps in radars and electronic warfare systems continue to impede the momentum of India’s defence production.

Yet, New Delhi has also sought technology transfers and partnerships with foreign suppliers in an effort to close the knowledge gap.

Experts noted that India has had some success in developing advanced military technology.

For instance, its BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system has drawn interest from at least 15 countries after its use in Operation Sindoor.

India now boasts more than 1,000 defence startups, up from just a handful a decade ago.

These are central to the Modi government’s ambition to diversify its suppliers and modernise domestic capabilities.