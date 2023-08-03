Extreme weather events take a toll on energy sector in India

JULY’S UNPRECEDENTED FLOODS

Last month, New Delhi experienced 110 per cent more rain than normal, pushing the Yamuna River over its banks and leading to the worst flooding India's capital has seen in more than five decades.

Some 25,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas mostly inhabited by the urban poor.

One such victim was Ms Vidya Devi, who lived in what used to be a thriving urban slum that was home to more than 5,000 people.

Flood waters consumed her entire neighbourhood, forcing residents to flee.

“My granddaughter was howling. She kept saying, ‘let's leave, let's leave’. So we did. I was terrified too. I know many people who were swept away or drowned,” said Ms Vidya, who lived in a shanty in the slum.

“When disaster strikes, you don't think of money. You just save yourself.”