High prices dampen gold demand in India, but festive season may bring back the shine

MUMBAI: At this time of the year, jewellery sellers in India usually report strong sales of gold as the festive and wedding season draws close, peaking with Diwali in November.

The precious metal is a status symbol in India, considered auspicious to buy during certain Hindu festivals. It is also a part of wedding dowries and serves as a way of storing wealth for many people.

But demand for gold in the world’s most populous country has been slipping as prices near record highs, bolstered by global uncertainty and a weak Indian rupee.

LARGEST CONSUMER

India was the world’s largest consumer of gold jewellery last year, purchasing more than 560 tonnes, according to data from the World Gold Council (WGC).

Its popularity is such that many neighbourhoods in cities like Mumbai are home to several jewellery shops.