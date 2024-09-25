Second phase of regional polls kicks off in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Voters across 26 constituencies in the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir are heading to the polls in the second phase of the regional election on Wednesday (Sep 25).
Political observers said this election is possibly seeing the most enthusiastic voter participation in the region’s recent history.
This is reflected not only in high voter turnout in the first phase of the polls, but also in the number of people taking part in rallies.
It is partly driven by voters not being pressured by militants or separatists to boycott polls, which had been the case in the past.
Residents are also using their ballots to protest economic woes, skyrocketing inflation, and the loss of autonomy.
The election is Jammu and Kashmir’s first in a decade, as well as first since the region lost its statehood five years ago.
DEMAND TO RESTORE STATEHOOD
When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status in 2019, it said doing so would boost economic growth in the region.
The government also said scrapping Article 370 – which gave the region a certain amount of privilege including its own constitution and freedom to make laws – would curb separatism and militancy.
While some agree the move has strengthened security somewhat, analysts argue skirmishes between the Indian army and militants continue in parts that were previously peaceful.
Many locals want a reinstatement of statehood, saying things will improve under that special status, especially on the economic front.
It could give the region the ability to raise its own funding, the power to deploy capital where local representatives choose, and result in more employment opportunities, residents said.
With roughly a fifth of the youth population in the region unemployed, jobs are a big concern for voters.
“More jobs and investments – what was promised – should come so that more businesses, factories, industries and schools are set up, which will employ people to a greater extent. That is the core issue,” said local Mohammad Shahkar.
Another resident, who only gave his name as Shoaib, added: “Unemployment is a major problem. But it’s not a problem that started after Article 370 was revoked.
“It goes back a long time. When the local parties such as the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party were in power here – unemployment has been an issue since then.”
VOTERS WANT ECONOMIC GROWTH
Government data showed the region’s economy grew at 8 per cent in the 2022 to 2023 financial year, higher than the national average.
The region’s tourism department said tourist arrivals have increased steadily over the years, with last year’s 21 million far surpassing the pre-pandemic’s 16 million.
Even its renowned handicraft scene – Kashmir is known for lavish carpets and intricate shawls – has seen sluggish sales in the past few years, said stores.
“We’ve been waiting for a long time for our business to improve. We hope that more tourists come here, shop and buy from us, but so far that’s not happening. Our business is zero right now,” said Mohammad Adil Shah, a shop owner in the region’s largest city Srinagar.
“We haven’t recovered from past natural calamities like floods, which has hurt sales. But here in Kashmir, the environment has really improved – more people should come here,” said Mohammad Nayeem Mir, owner of a manufacturing and exporting business.
But local businesses said they have not quite reaped the benefits.
When Modi visited Srinagar last week to campaign for his party, he said Jammu and Kashmir has reached new heights of development, and announced additional funding for the region.
Leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi also sought to woo voters, addressing two back-to-back gatherings on Monday and promising the people to be their voice in parliament.
Analysts said the second phase of the election is crucial for both Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the INDIA coalition led by Gandhi’s Congress party.
Both parties’ regional heads are contesting polls, along with the vice president of the regional National Conference party, who is projected to be the front-runner.
Analysts said that amid claims of curbing dissent, this election is also an opportunity for the ruling BJP to show it is committed to holding free and fair elections in what is one of the most heavily militarised regions in the world.
Diplomats from 20 countries including Singapore, the United States and Germany have been invited to visit Jammu and Kashmir to observe the voting.
Some countries have opted out in the past, saying they did not want what they called a “guided tour” of the complex region. Experts said such visits could bolster the government’s claims of normalcy returning to the region.