India’s largest stock exchange set for landmark IPO after years of delays amid market uncertainty

LONG-AWAITED LISTING NEARS

The NSE, India’s largest stock exchange with around 3,000 listed companies, is now preparing to go public.

Due to rules preventing exchanges from listing on their own platforms, the NSE is likely to list on its rival, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

BSE, which is already publicly traded, has seen its shares surge in recent years, driven by rising retail participation in India’s equity markets.

The NSE’s IPO is likely to be structured as an offer for sale, with existing shareholders – including financial institutions, insurers and global investors – selling part of their stakes.

“It has become one of the biggest IPOs that people have been waiting for a very long time,” said Tanvi Kanchan, associate director at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

“Even though it is not a new fresh issue (and) it's an offer for sale, you are still looking at the 20 key investment bankers that are taking this IPO live to the public,” she added.

“There's a lot of interest that has already been generated.”

The NSE is expected to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus – the first formal step in the IPO listing process – by June.

The exchange, incorporated in 1992, handles billions of dollars in transactions daily and is a cornerstone of India’s financial system.

A public listing would allow a wide range of investors, from retail participants to major financial institutions, to own a stake in the exchange.