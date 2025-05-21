Obesity could become public health crisis in India if left unchecked, say health experts

MUMBAI: Vishwanath Gaitonde has struggled with his weight for years – and the problem only grew when he reached his 50s.

The advertising business head, who currently weighs more than 120kg, told CNA about the issues he began facing as he got older.

“Your knees start giving in. Your cholesterol starts increasing. Your blood pressure starts going up,” he said.

He is far from alone in his home country of India.

The world’s most populous nation now has more than 80 million obese people – or roughly 17 per cent of its population. This includes 10 million youths aged five to 19, according to research by NCD Risk Factor Collaboration, a global network of health scientists and practitioners.

Health experts have warned that the problem will worsen, with obesity set to become a full-scale public health crisis if nothing is done.

One in three Indians – or about 450 million people – are expected to be overweight by 2050, based on a study published by the Lancet medical journal.

If this happens, India is projected to come second after China on a list of countries with the most overweight and obese adults.