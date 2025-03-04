Commentary: It’s time to treat obesity as a disease, not a choice

SINGAPORE: For 52-year-old Michael*, food noise was a reality. No matter how much he ate, he never did experience the sensation of fullness. Diet after diet failed – not for a lack of discipline but because the hunger never truly subsided.

Obesity has been seen as a simple problem of willpower, diet, and exercise for decades. But science is now pointing to it being far more complex than a physical sign of our moral failings.

Obesity is now recognised – by the World Health Organization and many medical professional bodies – as a chronic disease influenced by genetics, hormones and environmental factors. There is increasing evidence that metabolic and hormonal imbalances can make weight loss challenging without the help of medical intervention.

It is this shift in understanding that is changing how we view and approach obesity management. Those who have struggled with their weight have long been told to “try harder” and just find it within themselves to eat less and move more.

Identifying obesity as a disease is a real game changer, especially when it comes to destigmatising the condition. Treating obesity as a medical condition opens the door to better support and resource allocation, including how such treatments that can lead to lasting improvements in health could be paid for.