Commentary: I jogged 15km a week, so why did I keep getting fatter?

SINGAPORE: I found myself becoming part of the overweight statistics in the early 2010s. I was gaining weight every year and I had to keep buying bigger work pants.

It was puzzling. I jogged 15km a week, so why did I keep getting fatter?

After some research and ruling out genetics, I discovered that my weight gain happened because I had never questioned the popular narratives around health and nutrition.

For example, like many people, I believed that exercising regularly was enough to burn off excess weight gain. I also believed that getting heavier was part and parcel of ageing.

It was only when my waistline went from 30 to 34 inches in five years that I started to question my deep-set beliefs.

In 2013, I changed my diet, reduced my weight from 74kg (BMI 25.3, “overweight”) to 63kg (BMI 21.5 “normal weight”), and I have maintained my weight since then.

I did not discover any miracle diet. I simply dealt with the narratives that were making me fat.