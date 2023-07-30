Commentary: It’s a myth that young people get away with eating anything

SINGAPORE: Women in their 20s and 30s can often feel pressured to attain a certain beauty standard, causing them to experiment with different diets and weight loss regimens.

Yet this is the same optimal window for women to build critical reserves of muscle and bone mass to help support them in old age.

But by seeking a slim figure, women may be trading health for beauty. An emerging body of evidence points to the consequences of restricting your diet. Longitudinal research, tracking 6,000 people in Singapore over the age of 55, found poor nutrition contributed to frailty.

Similar conclusions were reached by a study of 500 Singaporeans, which found the odds of sarcopenia - age-related muscle loss and function - tripled in malnourished individuals.

New research released this year by the National University Hospital showed that women aged 45 to 69 with poor muscle strength are doubly at risk of developing diabetes.

DIETARY CHOICES IMPACT HEALTH

Some dietary choices, such as skipping breakfast, may sacrifice health. This can mean a lost opportunity to supply the body with essential nutrients, like protein from milk and eggs at the start of the day.

Eating two meals a day instead of three naturally makes it harder to get adequate amounts of essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin C and iron. A 2016 study of nearly 200 Singaporeans aged 50 and above found the majority of women at high risk of nutrition deficiency consume too few fruits and vegetables, dairy products and dietary protein sources.