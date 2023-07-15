Commentary: WHO deems aspartame 'possibly carcinogenic' - what this means for your diet soda habit

ADELAIDE: The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which is the specialised cancer agency of the World Health Organization (WHO), has declared aspartame may be a possible carcinogenic hazard to humans on Friday (Jul 14).

Another branch of the WHO, the Joint WHO and Food and Agriculture Organization’s Expert Committee on Food Additives has assessed the risk and developed recommendations on how much aspartame is safe to consume. They have recommended the acceptable daily intake to be 0-40mg per kg of body weight.

A hazard is different to a risk. The hazard rating means it’s an agent that is capable of causing cancer; a risk measures the likelihood it could cause cancer.

So what does this hazard assessment mean for you?

FIRSTLY, WHAT IS ASPARTAME?

Aspartame is an artificial sweetener that is 200 times sweeter than sugar, but without any kilojoules.

It’s used in a variety of products including carbonated drinks such as Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Pepsi Max and some home brand offerings. You can identify aspartame in drinks and foods by looking for additive number 951.

Food products such as yoghurt and confectionery may also contain aspartame, but it’s not stable at warm temperatures and thus not used in baked goods.