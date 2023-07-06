Commentary: Warnings on sweeteners may leave a bitter taste

LONDON: The fizz may be about to go out of diet drinks. Next week, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a research arm of the World Health Organization, is expected to list aspartame, an artificial sweetener 200 times sweeter than sugar and a staple of low-calorie drinks, as “possibly carcinogenic to humans”.

On the same day, a separate WHO committee will rule on how much risk the additive - found in thousands of products from chewing gum to yoghurts - poses to human health.

The dual announcement is meant to end decades of scientific controversy but may instead stoke confusion on whether artificial sweeteners are good or bad for us. Any lingering sense of public uncertainty will be welcomed by a food and drinks industry skilled at downplaying the risks of its products.

HAZARD-SPOTTING

It sounds counter-intuitive but a substance can be both a possible carcinogen and a low risk to health. The IARC is concerned only with establishing the former, which is essentially hazard-spotting.

The agency judges a substance’s cancer-causing potential by looking at three types of data: Epidemiological studies of humans; studies of animal exposure; and the physical mechanisms by which a substance might induce tumours.

On the strength of that data, substances are put into one of four categories: Carcinogenic; probably carcinogenic; possibly carcinogenic; or not classifiable. Reuters reported recently that aspartame would be labelled “possibly carcinogenic”.