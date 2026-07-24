India's pharma sector braces for impact of proposed Trump tariffs on generic drugs

MUMBAI: India's pharmaceutical industry is scrambling to assess the impact of proposed tariffs on generic drugs announced by United States President Donald Trump.

Analysts warn the measures could disrupt global drug supply chains, push up medicine prices for Americans and force Indian drugmakers to rethink their manufacturing strategies.

The planned levies target one of India's most important export industries. Drugs and pharmaceutical products accounted for about 5.8 per cent of India’s total goods exports last year.

Often described as the "pharmacy of the world", India supplies nearly half of the generic medicines consumed in the US, making it the largest overseas source of low-cost prescription drugs for American patients.

Trump announced on Tuesday (Jul 21) that imported generic medicines will continue to enter the US tariff-free for two years, giving manufacturers time to shift production to America.

From August 2028, tariffs would rise to 100 per cent for one year before increasing to 200 per cent from August 2029.

“This is done in order to RESHORE Generic Pharmaceutical Production into America, with a penalty to those Companies that decide not to build Plant and Equipment within the stated period of time given to them,” Trump said in a social media post.

HIGH STAKES FOR INDIA'S DRUG EXPORTERS

More than 90 per cent of prescriptions filled in the US are generic medicines, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

They contain the same active ingredients as brand-name drugs but typically cost far less. Around 70 per cent of those medicines are sourced from overseas.

The US is by far India's largest pharmaceutical export market, accounting for US$9.7 billion – nearly 38 per cent – of the country's US$25.8 billion in pharmaceutical exports in 2025.

The shipments include low-cost off-patent medicines such as painkillers, antibiotics and cancer drugs.