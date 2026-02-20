Ambition, bottlenecks and geopolitics shape India’s proposed ‘Rare Earth Corridor’

SINGAPORE: Announced in India’s Union Budget this month, the proposed Rare Earth Corridor across Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu marks what analysts say is New Delhi’s bid to convert mineral reserves into strategic clout.

India holds the world’s third-largest reserves of rare earths at 6.9 million tonnes, behind China and Brazil. Yet it struggles with mining and processing them, contributing less than 1 per cent of global production.

China, by contrast, commands the critical stages of the supply chain. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), it accounts for roughly 60 per cent of global rare earth mining and 91 per cent of refining output - the stages where real leverage lies.

That control was evident last year when Beijing imposed export restrictions on rare earth elements and related products, including shipments to India.

Rare earth elements - a group of 17 metals - are essential to electric vehicle (EV) motors, wind turbines, semiconductors, smartphones, aerospace systems and defence equipment, placing them at the centre of national security strategy.

Saurabh Priyadarshi, Mining and Metals Advisor at Geoxplorers Consulting Services, characterises them as “the vitamins of modern technology”, used in small quantities yet indispensable to advanced systems.

India’s ambition is to build a fully integrated domestic ecosystem – from rare earth oxides to finished magnets.

The proposed corridor, the government said, aims to build a reliable domestic supply of rare earth permanent magnets, which it described as “critical”.

It will promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing of rare earth materials to reduce import dependence and strengthen India’s position in global advanced materials value chains, it added.

The central challenge now is whether India can realistically move from being a resource holder to processing power - and how long that transition might take.

Rajnish Gupta, Partner at EY’s Tax and Economic Policy Group, told CNA that India faces two major challenges: “access to processing technology” and “disposing of tailings which can be radioactive” given the presence of thorium in rare earth reserves.

Despite these hurdles, he said government support is critical. Without it, India could find itself in the same position a decade or two from now.

“You have a competitor who has state support, technology, scale, pricing power and sees this as a strategic lever,” he added.