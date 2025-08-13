India reels from US tariff hike threat

MUMBAI: Indian exporters are scrambling for options to mitigate the fallout of United States President Donald Trump's threatened tariff salvo against the world's most populous nation.

Many warn of dire job losses after Trump said he would double new import tariffs from 25 per cent to 50 per cent if India continues to buy Russian oil, in a bid to strip Moscow of revenue for its military offensive in Ukraine.

"At 50 per cent tariff, no product from India can stand any competitive edge," said economist Garima Kapoor from Elara Securities.

India, one of the world's largest crude oil importers, has until Aug 27 to find alternatives to replace around a third of its current oil supply from abroad.

While New Delhi is not an export powerhouse, it shipped goods worth about US$87 billion to the US in 2024.