India’s reverse brain drain gathers pace as professionals return home

MUMBAI: India has long been one of the world’s largest exporters of talent, with millions of skilled professionals heading overseas in search of better career prospects and higher wages.

But there are growing signs that this long-standing trend may be shifting.

An increasing number of Indian professionals are now choosing to return home, drawn by a rapidly expanding startup ecosystem, a booming digital economy and improving job opportunities across key sectors.

This “reverse brain drain” is unfolding at a time when immigration policies are tightening in many parts of the world, particularly in the United States – traditionally a top destination for Indian talent.

Among those making the move back is aspiring business owner Shambhavi Gupta.

Originally from Lucknow in northern India, she pursued her undergraduate studies at the University of California before landing a role at a leading investment bank in San Francisco.

Despite a promising career in the US, Gupta had long harboured ambitions of building her own company. With India going through rapid economic and technological growth, she decided to return two years ago.

“I felt that India was having its own moment on the global stage,” she told CNA.

“India is a really young country. We’re on a very new financial sector journey, and we’re still building up our (systems).”

Now based in Mumbai, she runs Nine Spot Seven, a financial insights and events platform. She said she has no regrets about her decision to return.

Her experience reflects a broader trend.

About one-third of roughly 600 high-tech startups founded in India between 2016 and 2023 were established by entrepreneurs who had returned from abroad, according to analysis by New Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation.