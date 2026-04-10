India’s reverse brain drain gathers pace as professionals return home
More Indian professionals are returning home, drawn by strong growth in startups and tech, as tighter immigration policies and rising costs overseas reshape career choices.
MUMBAI: India has long been one of the world’s largest exporters of talent, with millions of skilled professionals heading overseas in search of better career prospects and higher wages.
But there are growing signs that this long-standing trend may be shifting.
An increasing number of Indian professionals are now choosing to return home, drawn by a rapidly expanding startup ecosystem, a booming digital economy and improving job opportunities across key sectors.
This “reverse brain drain” is unfolding at a time when immigration policies are tightening in many parts of the world, particularly in the United States – traditionally a top destination for Indian talent.
Among those making the move back is aspiring business owner Shambhavi Gupta.
Originally from Lucknow in northern India, she pursued her undergraduate studies at the University of California before landing a role at a leading investment bank in San Francisco.
Despite a promising career in the US, Gupta had long harboured ambitions of building her own company. With India going through rapid economic and technological growth, she decided to return two years ago.
“I felt that India was having its own moment on the global stage,” she told CNA.
“India is a really young country. We’re on a very new financial sector journey, and we’re still building up our (systems).”
Now based in Mumbai, she runs Nine Spot Seven, a financial insights and events platform. She said she has no regrets about her decision to return.
Her experience reflects a broader trend.
About one-third of roughly 600 high-tech startups founded in India between 2016 and 2023 were established by entrepreneurs who had returned from abroad, according to analysis by New Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation.
HOMECOMING WAVE
India still has a vast diaspora, estimated at around 35 million people living overseas. But as domestic opportunities expand, more professionals are reconsidering the need to build careers abroad.
Recruiters say they are seeing a noticeable uptick in returnees, particularly as India cements its position as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.
Varun Sachdeva, senior vice president at recruitment firm NLB Services, points to strong demand in emerging sectors as a key pull factor.
“Growth opportunities in startups, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and global capability centres being created in India are generating high-quality roles,” he said.
At the same time, rising living costs overseas and growing uncertainty around immigration policies are pushing some to rethink their options.
“There's a lot of unpredictability, of volatile situations across the globe with changing visa norms. That is also contributing to people thinking about either staying in India or returning,” Sachdeva said.
The shift has been significant enough for his company to launch a dedicated executive search practice focused on helping professionals secure roles in India as they relocate home.
CHANGING MINDSETS
Beyond career prospects, improvements in quality of life are also making India more attractive. Major cities now offer more cosmopolitan lifestyles, better infrastructure and broader career options than in the past.
Sangram Raje is among those who made the move earlier. He returned to India in 2014 after spending six years in New York as a quantitative analyst.
With a background in computer science, he went on to co-found Prodigal, an AI-driven platform for loan servicing and collections. He believes the mindset among Indian professionals has shifted significantly.
“The fascination of going to the US has definitely decreased over the years. I have seen a material shift in people's (thinking towards) staying in India,” Raje said.
He added that today’s India offers not just professional growth, but also a richer lifestyle: “You can have a much more comfortable, varied, multicultural life, especially in cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi.”
Importantly, he noted that the range of opportunities available domestically are far stronger than they were two decades ago, when going abroad was often seen as the default path to success.
But as the country’s economy evolves and new industries take shape, many are discovering that the opportunities they once sought overseas are now closer to home.