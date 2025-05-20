Kashmir’s farmers revive saffron cultivation indoors as climate change hits

PAMPORE: Farmer Irshad Ahmad Dar is worried about the future of his “red gold” crops in the town of Pampore, the heart of India’s saffron sector.

He makes his livelihood growing and selling saffron – the world’s most expensive spice – but crop yield in the Jammu and Kashmir region is facing a steep decline.

The bright purple flowers, which used to flourish in the area, have in recent years struggled to grow due to climate change and erratic weather conditions.

“The crop no longer receives timely and adequate rainfall necessary for its growth,” Irshad told CNA.

He sells his red-hued threads for US$4,600 per kilogram, higher than the global average.

The region boasts the priciest saffron in the world, with its quality – rich colour and intense aroma – giving it premium value.

KASHMIR’S RED GOLD

It takes 150,000 flowers to produce 1kg of saffron -- fragile strands of crimson and fragrant filaments laboriously picked by hand from saffron bulbs.

The spice is used in foods such as paella, as well as in fragrances, dye and medicine.

In India, the industry is estimated to be valued at about US$45 million.