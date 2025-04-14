Kashmir’s handicrafts industry faces uncertain future amid US tariffs

KASHMIR: Pashmina weaver Majid Ahmad Mir is part of a Kashmiri family that has practised a centuries-old craft for generations.

Handcrafted products, including pashminas, are set to become more expensive after United States President Donald Trump recently imposed 26 per cent tariffs on Indian imports.

Mir told CNA that if these taxes are applied, artisans will suffer financially.

According to estimates by the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JKCC&I), handicrafts bring in over US$465 million annually for the Indian-administered region.

One-fourth of that revenue comes from global markets, including 20 per cent from the US.