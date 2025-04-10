Apple airlifts over 500 tonnes of iPhones from India 'to beat' Trump tariffs: Sources

NEW DELHI: Tech giant Apple chartered cargo flights to ferry over 500 tonnes of iPhones, or as many as 1.5 million, to the United States from India, after it stepped up production there in an effort to beat President Donald Trump's tariffs, sources told Reuters.

The details of the push provide an insight into the US smartphone company's private strategy to navigate around the Trump tariffs and build up inventory of its popular iPhones in the United States, one of its biggest markets.

Analysts have warned that US prices of iPhones could surge, given Apple's high reliance on imports from China, the main manufacturing hub of the devices, which is subject to Trump's highest tariff rate of 125 per cent.

That figure is far in excess of the tariff of 26 per cent on imports from India, but which is now on hold after Trump called for a 90-day pause this week that excludes China.

Apple "wanted to beat the tariff", said one of the sources familiar with the planning.

The company lobbied Indian airport authorities to cut to six hours the time needed to clear customs at the Chennai airport in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, down from 30 hours, the source added.

The so-called "green corridor" arrangement at the airport in the Indian manufacturing hub emulated a model Apple uses at some airports in China, the source said.

About six cargo jets with a capacity of 90 tonnes each have flown out since March, one of them this week just as new tariffs kicked in, the source and an Indian government official said.

The packaged weight of an iPhone 14 and its charging cable come to about 350g, Reuters measurements show, implying the total cargo of about 540 tonnes comprised about 1.5 million iPhones, after accounting for some packaging weight.

Apple and India's aviation ministry did not respond to a request for comment. All the sources sought anonymity as the strategy and discussions were private.