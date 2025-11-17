India says accomplice of Delhi car blast 'suicide bomber' arrested

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities said on Sunday (Nov 16) that a deadly car blast in New Delhi earlier this week was an attack carried out by a "suicide bomber", announcing the arrest of an accomplice.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the country's counterterrorism law enforcement body, said the alleged attacker and the second suspect were both from Indian-administered Kashmir, where police have carried out sweeping raids in recent days.

Announcing "a breakthrough" in the investigation, the NIA said in a statement it had arrested Amir Rashid Ali, "in whose name the car involved in the attack was registered".

He had "conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack", it added, without specifying any possible motive.

Nabi, a resident of Kashmir, was an assistant professor in general medicine at a university in the northern state of Haryana, according to the counterterrorism agency, which said it had seized a vehicle belonging to him.

Ali had come to Delhi to "facilitate the purchase of the car which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device to trigger the blast", the NIA said.