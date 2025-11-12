India says Delhi car blast was a 'terrorist incident'

India has classified a deadly car blast that killed 12 people and wounded at least 20 in the capital Delhi on Monday (Nov 10) as a "terrorist incident", according to a resolution passed by the country's federal Cabinet of ministers.

"The country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of Nov 10, 2025. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities and caused injuries to several others." said a statement from the Cabinet published on the website of India's Press Information Bureau.

"The Cabinet pays its solemn respects to the victims of this senseless act of violence and conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."