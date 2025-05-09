Pakistan foreign ministry says India has brought countries 'closer to major conflict'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday (May 9) that India was to blame for bringing the two nuclear-armed neighbours closer to war.
"It is most unfortunate that India's reckless conduct has brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict," Shafqat Ali Khan said in a press briefing in the capital Islamabad.
"India's jingoism and war hysteria should be a source of serious concern for the world."
Separately five civilians were killed in Indian shelling overnight in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, a Pakistani government official said on Friday, after days of exchanges between neighbours.
The deaths were reported in areas near the heavily militarised border known as the Line of Control that separates the Kashmir region between India and Pakistan.
"Indian forces shelled civilian areas ... resulting in the deaths of four people, including a two-year-old girl and injuring 12 others," police official Adeel Khan, based in Kotli district, told the AFP, adding that the shelling continued late into the night.
"In response, the Pakistan Army carried out a strong counterattack, targeting three Indian posts across the Line of Control (LoC)."
In Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, a senior government official who asked not to be named confirmed the deaths in Kotli and added a fifth person was killed in Bagh district.
A security official based in Muzaffarabad, who asked not to be named, told AFP: "A mortar shell fired by Indian forces struck a civilian home in Bagh, resulting in the death of a young man and injuries to his two sisters.
The escalation between the nuclear-armed rivals follows an attack on tourists in the Indian-run part of disputed Kashmir that killed 26 people on Apr 22 and Indian air strikes on "terrorist camps" on Wednesday.
Pakistan has rejected claims by India's government that it was behind last month's attack, calling for an independent investigation.
Pakistani authorities insist they have the right to retaliate to India's initial strikes.
Pakistani military sources said that its military had shot down 77 Indian drones in the last two days, claiming they were Israeli-made.
In a late Wednesday TV address to the nation, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned they would "avenge" those killed by Indian air strikes.
The Indian army said on Friday that Pakistani troops had resorted to "numerous cease fire violations" along the countries' de-facto border in Kashmir, a region that is divided between them but claimed in full by both.
"The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs (ceasefire violations)," the army said, adding all "nefarious designs" would be responded to with "force".
Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the Indian army statement was "baseless and misleading", and that Pakistan had not undertaken any "offensive actions" targeting areas within Indian Kashmir or beyond the country's border.
The International Crisis Group said "foreign powers appear to have been somewhat indifferent" to the prospect of war, despite warnings of possible escalation.
"A combination of bellicose rhetoric, domestic agitation and the remorseless logic of military one-upmanship have heightened the risks of escalation, particularly because for some time there was no diplomatic communication between the sides," it said.
Amnesty said the warring sides "must take all necessary measures to protect civilians and minimise any suffering and casualties".
The relationship between Hindu-majority India and Islamic Pakistan has been fraught with tension since they became separate countries after attaining independence from colonial British rule in 1947.
Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region, has been at the heart of the hostility and they have fought two of their three wars over the region.