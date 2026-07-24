Indian activist ends fast but youth protesters still seek minister's ouster

NEW DELHI: Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk ended a 26-day hunger strike on Friday (Jul 24) over leaked medical school entrance exam papers that protesters say enabled cheating, but demonstrations demanding the education minister's resignation were set to continue in the biggest youth-led challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Youth protesters, led by the self-named Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, demand that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign over the leaks that affected some 2 million students in May and are linked to several student suicides.

Wangchuk said on X that he broke his fast in the presence of two federal ministers at the urging of scores of members of parliament and following "a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country". He did not elaborate on the talks but promised to lay out details in a video soon.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Wangchuk, 59, for his "courage and sacrifice" and said the protests would continue until Pradhan resigns. "We won't let Sonam sir's sacrifice go in vain," he added in a video message.