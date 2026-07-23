CNA Explains: What India’s ‘cockroach’ protests reveal about a generation under pressure
Disillusioned by a broken education system, India’s youth have turned to a satirical online platform that has become one of the country's biggest youth-led protest movements in years. Can it lead to real change?
India’s Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) began as an online satire. It is now at the centre of one of the country's biggest youth-led protest movements in years, drawing thousands to the streets.
Sparked by repeated exam paper leaks, the protests have forced the government into talks - and exposed deeper frustrations over the education system, jobs and fairness.
What's driving the movement, and can it lead to real change?
Why are young people so angry?
The latest protests were triggered by the cancellation of India’s highly competitive and prestigious undergraduate medical entrance exam after question papers were leaked, affecting about two million students.
The fallout was severe, with about a dozen student suicides reportedly linked to the disruption.
But analysts said the episode was only a tipping point.
Years of recurring exam leaks, widening inequality and a shortage of jobs had already eroded trust in the education system. For many young Indians, what is breaking down is a long-standing social contract that education and hard work will lead to upward mobility.
"Families make enormous financial and emotional sacrifices because a degree or a competitive examination is still seen as the main pathway towards a secure middle-class life," Uday Chandra, visiting professor at Ashoka University, told CNA.
"That contract is now under strain."
India has seen a rapid expansion in the number of graduates in recent decades, but job creation has not kept pace. Urban youth unemployment stood at 13.6 per cent in 2025, while one in four people aged 15 to 29 was neither employed nor in education or training.
At the same time, inequality is shaping outcomes even before exams begin.
“Wealthier families can pay for private schooling, coaching, repeated attempts, and years of foregone income. Most families cannot,” Prof Chandra said.
“When a public exam paper is leaked, cancelled, incorrectly graded or delayed, students now see it as a theft of time and, more importantly, of a bright future they were promised.”
Independent political researcher and columnist Asim Ali said that the exam leak issue has become a proxy for broader anxieties.
The issue has come to represent a wider crisis of dwindling opportunities and blocked upward mobility. "The political order faces the classic problem of a restless, unemployed educated youth population. There are simply not enough jobs to go around," he said.
Why did the "cockroach" appeal to youth?
The movement’s unusual name is central to its appeal.
The Cockroach Janta Party started as a satirical twist on comments by India’s chief justice who likened young government critics to “cockroaches”, as well as a play on the country’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
Experts said the reclaiming of the insult helped galvanise support.
“Young Indians essentially took an insult and converted it into a shared political identity,” Prof Chandra said.
The symbol is deliberately irreverent and meme-driven, allowing protesters to channel anger without adopting the formal language of traditional politics.
At the same time, it carries a deeper meaning.
Experts described the cockroach as a symbol of blocked aspiration, representing young people who feel they have done everything expected of them, yet remain shut out of opportunity.
"Essentially, it emphasises their own resilience but also suggests the real parasites are the ones helming Indian institutions," Ali said.
Prof Chandra added: "These are young people who have followed the rules, studied, sat examinations, and waited for jobs, but feel that the institutions and individuals governing their future neither respect their time nor accept responsibility when they fail."
The movement's leaderless structure has also allowed a wide cross-section of youth to join the protests.
In addition, students are angry because they feel that the government has been insensitive and has not listened to their concerns, said election analyst Sanjay Kumar.
There is a cumulative anger that the authorities have not taken any remedial measures to ensure exams are conducted smoothly and have not done enough to investigate the matter and bring the culprit to justice, Prof Kumar explained.
Can the viral movement last?
The scale of recent protests - including marches in central parts of New Delhi - suggests the CJP is no longer just a viral phenomenon.
It has already achieved one key outcome, experts said - pushing education and youth unemployment to the centre of India's political debate.
"For years, surveys consistently showed unemployment to be among the country's biggest public concerns, especially for younger citizens," Ali said.
"Yet these concerns lacked an effective political outlet, allowing the government to contain their political impact. That appears to have changed."
Even so, whether the movement can translate momentum into lasting reform remains uncertain.
Any meaningful change would depend on whether the movement can convert public anger into an achievable agenda - from independent audits of national exams, greater transparency in testing agencies and their contractors, to compensation for cancelled tests and better grievance mechanisms.
What are the challenges ahead?
While the movement’s leaderless and decentralised nature may have helped it grow quickly, Prof Chandra warned that lasting influence would require stronger organisation and policy expertise.
"Politics goes far beyond shouting slogans and making posters or memes," Prof Chandra said.
Without stronger organisation, it risks fragmentation, internal conflict and difficulty negotiating with authorities.
At the same time, too much structure could dilute the informal character that has made the movement resonate with Gen Z.
Prof Chandra suggested that the CJP follow a federated style of organisation, with local groups supported by research and legal teams, which may offer a middle path.
There are also structural challenges beyond the movement’s control.
India’s exam system is highly fragmented, spanning multiple agencies and institutions, making accountability difficult.
A longstanding culture of administrative opacity further complicates reform, as institutions and officials tend to shirk responsibility and push the blame to one another when something goes wrong, Prof Chandra explained.
Ultimately, education reform alone cannot resolve the underlying jobs crisis.
Senior research fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies Ronojoy Sen also noted that a key challenge would be revamping a system that produces thousands of graduates with little or no job prospects.
Similarly, Prof Chandra said: “Even perfectly administered examinations will produce anger if millions of qualified candidates continue to compete for fewer and fewer posts.”
How is the government responding?
The government, which initially dismissed the protests, has since opened talks with CJP representatives following a surge in public anger and a violent police crackdown.
On Tuesday (Jul 21), Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for setting up a foolproof public examination system in the country.
Still, experts believe a quick resolution is unlikely.
Prof Chandra expects a strategy of "calibrated containment" – combining dialogue and limited concessions with tighter monitoring of the CJP’s core organisers.
The government could also announce technical reforms to the examination system, including audits and possibly compensation mechanisms, he added.
However, the government is unlikely to concede on politically sensitive demands, such as calls for the education minister’s resignation, said Prof Kumar.
"The government cannot afford to ask the minister to go because it would mean accepting that the minister was at fault," he said, adding that it was a message the government would not want to send to the public.
Both Prof Chandra and Ali expect the government to wait for the protests to gradually lose momentum.
"We should expect active manoeuvring by the government to split or fracture the movement insidiously," Prof Chandra added.
For now, the CJP has captured a powerful sentiment among India’s youth. It has highlighted a deeper reality - a generation that feels the system is no longer working for them, and is beginning to push back.
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